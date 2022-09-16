Watch: Soha Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

Hush Hush, Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama, is all set to pack a punch with a fantastic female cast including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka.

The series promises a thrilling ride and viewers’ are curious to unravel the mysteries. Amping up viewers’ excitement, the makers on Friday dropped a new character promo featuring Soha Ali Khan as Saiba Tyagi.

The actress plays an ex-journalist, who is now wholly dedicated to her family and two children. But to protect her loved ones from some unforeseen situations, she dons her hung hat again to wade through lingering dangers and threats.

While inspector Geeta Tehlan (played by Karishma Tanna) is hunting for the culprit, Saiba is on a mission to root out dreadful facts.

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, 'Hush Hush' is a crime drama that also stars Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulka and will release on September 22.