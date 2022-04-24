Watch: Shilpa Shetty gives another glimpse of her cop avatar from Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'

e-Paper Get App
A day after sharing her first look from the show, the actress has now shared a video and gave a glimpse of her cop avatar

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had recently announced that she has joined Rohit Shetty’s web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

A day after sharing her first look from the show, the actress has now shared a video in which she makes a swagger entry as the cop with Rohit Shetty.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Ready. Shetty. Go."

Check out the video here:

Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime Video have come together to create India’s biggest action series. The series is currently filming.

A few days back, the makers also gave us a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra who has made his entry into the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

The fiction series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

'Indian Police Force' aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide.

