Watch: Shehnaaz Gill wishes to fly like birds, shares a cheerful video from the beach

Shehnaaz Gill is a fan favorite celebrity. The beauty, who rose to fame during 'Bigg Boss 13' has come a long way and million of fans love her for her simplicity.

Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer’s post 'Bigg Boss' transformation has surprised everyone.

Her name is synonymous to 'Bigg Boss' because of her funny and cute antics in the show. Recently, she took to Instagram, sharing a video of her having fun on the beach.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen trying to shoo away birds on the beach. She is wearing black top with loose denim jeans. She paired it with black shoes and rimmed glasses. Her hair is flowing in air as she runs behind the birds.

She captioned it, "Wish I could fly away too 👐"

The actress was recently seen in the 'Bigg Boss 13' finale paying tribute to her romoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate in the song 'Such A Boring Day' also created a buzz.

Friday, February 11, 2022