WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner Punjabi, grooves to Ghani Syaani at her manager's wedding

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her desi thumkas on Ghani Syaani | Instagram

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently attended her manager Kaushal Joshi's wedding. It was no less than a celebrity wedding as TV stars such as Bharti Singh, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and many others attended the function.

They were also a part of the the pre-wedding celebrations.

Several pictures and videos of the celebs from the wedding went viral on social media. Out of all, one of the wedding videos, featuring Shehnaaz, is being loved by her fans.

In this video, shared by a paparazzo on instagram, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to the beats of Ghani Syaani and Lift Teri Band Hai.

Shehnaaz was decked up in a white and pink floral print saree.

Along with Shehnaaz, the groom and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Vishal Aditya Singh were also seen shaking a leg.

Some pictures of Bharti and Shehnaaz along with Bharti's son Gola aka Laksh are also viral over the internet.

Apart from that, Hina Khan's video from the wedding has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In this video, the actress was seen doing the bridesmaid duty and churning Rs 1.11 lakh from the groom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in the music video 'Ghani Syaani' with popular rapper MC Square.

The actress will be also making her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She is also hosting her chat show Desi vibes.