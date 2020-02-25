Watch 'Sheer Qorma' trailer: Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar's chemistry is all kinds of love goals

The film is about Saira and Sitara. Saira played by Divya Dutta is a non-binary person who prefers to be referred to with gender neutral pronouns, who is in love with Sitara, played by actress Swara Bhaskar.

The trailer also shows Shabani Azmi's character who looks down upon Saira and Sitara's relationship, terming it to be unholy and sinful. She plays the role of Saira's mother. Saira's brother is seen trying to convince his mother to accept their relationship and allow them to move on in life. In one scene, Saira can be seen frustrated about how 15 years have passed by and her mother hasn't still been able to accept this non-heterosexual relationship.