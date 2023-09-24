WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, was seen arriving at Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a navy blue kurta and pairing it with white dhoti pants. The actor also posed for a picture as he received a bouquet from Eknath Shinde.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashami Desai, Esha Gupta, Avneet Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rajkumar Hirani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Rampal, and others were also seen.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh's Jawan, it is all set to cross ₹1000 crore globally. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller film was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Next, he has Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It is slated to be released at Christmas this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)