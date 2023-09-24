 WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Atlee's Jawan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, was seen arriving at Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a navy blue kurta and pairing it with white dhoti pants. The actor also posed for a picture as he received a bouquet from Eknath Shinde.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara Character Narmada's Less Screen Time In Jawan: 'I Also Felt That..'
article-image
Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Groove To Dhol Beats, Celebrate Outside Mumbai Theatre As Jawan Inches Closer...
article-image

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashami Desai, Esha Gupta, Avneet Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rajkumar Hirani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Rampal, and others were also seen.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh's Jawan, it is all set to cross ₹1000 crore globally. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller film was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Next, he has Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It is slated to be released at Christmas this year.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Beats Pathaan, Becomes Biggest Hindi Film In History Of Indian Cinema
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At CM Eknath Shinde's Residence In Mumbai For Ganpati Darshan

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Are OFFICIALLY Married; Star Couple Tie The Knot In Grand Udaipur...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Are OFFICIALLY Married; Star Couple Tie The Knot In Grand Udaipur...

Game Changer Update: September Schedule Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Film Cancelled: Find Out Why?

Game Changer Update: September Schedule Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Film Cancelled: Find Out Why?

Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rupali Ganguly Visit CM Eknath Shinde’s House For Ganpati Darshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rupali Ganguly Visit CM Eknath Shinde’s House For Ganpati Darshan

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's October Release To Go The Jailer And Jawan Route

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's October Release To Go The Jailer And Jawan Route