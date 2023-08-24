WATCH: Sara Ali Khan Gets Annoyed With Paparazzi Taking Pictures Inside Cinema Hall | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has always been a paparazzi favourite, and has frequent run-ins with the lot, was recently spotted at a cinema hall in Mumbai. Clad in a white ethnic ensemble, Sara kept her look chic and comfortable. However, the Simmba star was visibly annoyed with the shutterbugs after they continued to photograph her indoors. In a video shared on Instagram, she can be heard telling them to stop.

Coming to Sara Ali Khan’s film front, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

As per reports, the film apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', and will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Besides that, Sara also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she is essaying the role of a freedom fighter. Touted to be a thriller-drama inspired by true events, the film follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

It is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

She also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Karisma Kapoor in her kitty. It is directed by Homi Adajania and also features Tisca Chopra. Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma will also be seen in pivotal roles.

