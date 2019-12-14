Watch: Salman Khan's bodyguard turns himself into 'Bhai' to protect the actor

Salman Khan who's is currently busy promoting his upcoming 'Dabangg 3' has a cult fan following among the audiences. But, his bodyguard seems to have outnumbered everyone as he looks nothing less than a doppleganger of 'Bhai' in a recent video.
Salman was spotted posing with fans for pictures and videos when suprisingly, we saw his doppleganger. As it turned out, the person was no one else but his own bodyguard who seems to be a huge 'Sallu' fan. His bodyguard wore a black t-shirt with a similar haircut, body language and had similar looks as the actor which confused us for seconds.
Check out the video captured by Viral Bhayani here:
Salman starrer 'Dabangg 3' is all set to release this month on December 20 which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna and Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film has been produced by the actor himself.
Besides, Bhai has also started shooting for his next year's Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will star Disha Patani as the female lead opposite him. The remake of Korean movie 'The Outlaws', this movie will aslo be directed by Prabhu Deva.
