WATCH: Salman Khan HUGS Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023 day after snub, latter says 'There is no point...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs and invited criticism after his guards were recently seen pushing actor Vicky Kaushal aside while he was speaking at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023. Netizens even claimed that the star ignored Vicky and walked away and labelled him as "rude and arrogant".

Within no time, the video of Vicky being shoved aside by Salman's guards went viral on the internet, and fans of the former rallied by his side.

However, Salman made sure to put the controversy to rest after he was seen hugging Vicky only a day after allegedly snubbing him.

Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal

As the IIFA Awards 2023 kickstarted in Abu Dhabi, celebs made sure to put their best feet forward as they arrived for the Day 1 of the gala event.

They also tried to interact with the media for a bit, and while Vicky was doing the same, he was spotted by none other than Salman.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another video which has gone viral, Salman can be seen himself approaching Vicky while he was busy speaking to the media, and greeted him cordially. Not just that, but he even hugged Vicky and exchanged pleasantries before proceeding for the event.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to video of him being pushed away

While interacting with the media, Vicky was obviously questioned about the video of him being pushed aside by Salman's guards which was pasted all over the internet.

However, the 'Uri' actor seemed to be unbothered by it and instead said that the entire incident was just blown out of proportion.

"A lot of times it happens that things are just blown out of proportion and a lot gets written about it. There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point talking about that," Vicky told ANI.

Read Also Salman Khan flaunts his new French beard look at airport; see PHOTOS

Vicky-Abhishek turn hosts for IIFA 2023

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2023 will be hosted by none other than Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Salman, who has been a regular at the gala event, made sure to accommodate it in his busy schedule this year as well. In the past, he had been seen hosting the event numerous times, but this time, he decided to hand it over to Vicky and Abhishek.

Among the other celebs who attended IIFA 2023 were Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Badshah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Radhika Madan, Urvashi Rautela, and others.