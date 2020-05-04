Watch: Salman Khan donates ration to people affected by coronavirus lockdown along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur

"Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88," Salman captioned the video.

The video shows ration being carried in bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks, with Salman saying "thank you" to the drivers and workers.

The "Sultan" star is currently living in his Panvel farmhouse with select family and friends. He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

Last month in a video message, Salman had urged his fans to stay home and follow the lockdown guidelines.