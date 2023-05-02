WATCH: Salman Khan admires Guardians of Galaxy V3’s Groot, says it all in one line

Salman Khan, the Indian superstar, has expressed his love for Groot, the lovable tree-like character from Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel India recently posted a video featuring the actor imitating the beloved character, creating quite a stir amongst his fans.

The hilarious video shows Salman Khan in his vanity van, watching Groot on his phone before a press conference.

What's in the video?

The video captures the actor mimicking the character's signature line, "I am Groot," in response to the journalists' questions.

The video concludes with Salman Khan flaunting a picture of Groot on his back, adding a fun touch to the clip.

Marvel India shared the video on Instagram, and Salman Khan also posted it on his social media handle, expressing his excitement for the release of Guardians of Galaxy VOL 3.

Fans were thrilled to see their favourite actor's love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many speculating that he might dub for Groot in the upcoming film.

Guardians of Galaxy has already sold 20000 tickets in advance booking all thanks to its tremendous fanbase

Guardians of Galaxy VOL 3, which is directed by James Gunn, is all set to release in theatres on May 5, in four languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

The pre-bookings for the film have already sold 20,000 tickets in three national chains in advance, indicating that the film might open to a nett total of around Rs 8 crores.

Marvel movies enjoy a massive following in India, with Guardians of Galaxy being one of the most popular franchises amongst Indian audiences. As Salman Khan expresses his admiration for the franchise, it has only added to the buzz around the upcoming film's release.

Fans can't wait to see Salman Khan's love for Groot come to life on the big screen, making it a must-watch for all Marvel and Salman Khan fans alike