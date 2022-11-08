Watch: Raju Srivastava makes his final appearance in Hostel Daze Season 3 teaser

e-Paper Get App
The teaser of Hostel Daze season 3 gives a glimpse of Raju Srivastava's character

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
The teaser of the third season of Hostel Daze was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday.

Bringing back the fun, drama and comedy, Hostel Daze is coming back with yet another season to entertain the viewers and give audiences a peek into the life at Indian colleges.

The teaser showcased the amazing star cast of the show including Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar as the six friends.

However, what caught everyone's attention was late actor-comedian Raju Srivastava's final appearance in the show. The teaser gives a glimpse of his character, however, nothing much is known about it.

He appears to be playing a tea shop vendor or paanwallah around the college campus.

Amplifying the thrill, comedy and drama three folds, Hostel Daze Season 3 is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand.

The third season will premiere on November 16 on Prime Video.

Read Also
Watch: Raju Srivastava's wife shares UNSEEN singing video of comedian a month after his death
article-image

