Watch: R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Takes Driving Lessons In A Porsche Worth Nearly ₹1 Crore

Actor R Madhavan has contributed beautifully to Indian cinema throughout his career. His son, Vedaant, who is a swimming champion was recently spotted taking a driving test in Dubai. However, as the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens were stunned to see the star kid learn in a luxury car.

Vedaant was seen learning to drive in a Porsche Macan that costs anywhere between Rs 90 Lakh To Rs 1.5 Crore. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) license.”

Earlier this year, Vedaant won five gold medals at the Malaysian Invitational age group championship 2023. Vedaant is on his way to becoming a global sensation because of his iconic record list in the domain of swimming. Adding to the records, he won five gold medals (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, and 1500m), this seals the fact that he is closer to domination on a global level.

Previously, Vedaant won three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m, and 1500m) and two silver (boys 400m and 800m) for Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Coming back to R Madhavan, the actor is all set for his next project, a supernatural thriller also starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

In June he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Test'. Helmed by debutant director S Sashikanth, the film also stars Siddharth and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

