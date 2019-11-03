Watch Prince Harry's epic reaction after Japanese school kid calls him 'handsome'

Ahead of the match, Harry also had a laugh with Japanese Paralympic hopefuls, after finding out that one of them was rooting for South Africa to defeat England.

"I'll have a word later," Harry quipped. "You might not be getting selected." Following the match, which England lost 32-12, Harry gave South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a big hug in a sweet moment that was captured on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"Tonight was not England's night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads, high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn't have asked more from you," Harry wrote.

"To the whole of South Africa - rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last month's visit, I can't think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!" he added.