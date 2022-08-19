Watch: 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' song 'Chola Chola' is dedicated to valour of Vikram's Aditya Karikalan

The makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' on Friday shared the lyrical video of 'Chola Chola'.

The music of 'Chola Chola' is composed by AR Rahman and the song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Swagat Rathod. The lyrics are penned by Mehboob Kotwal.

The song is dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola king, who is played by Vikram in Ponniyin Selvan.

'PS-1' is based on the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was later crowned Raja Raja Chola 1. The film stars the biggest names in the industry - Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Mani Ratnam has produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. 'PS-1' is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

It will hit theatres on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.