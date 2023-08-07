WATCH: Over 700 Saree-Clad Women Groove To RRR Song Naatu Naatu On London Streets

To celebrate National Handloom Day, over 700 women, dressed in beautiful sarees, grooved to the popular Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu on the streets of London on August 7. Several pictures and videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

The Indian-origin British women were seen performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu outside 10 Downing Street in London.

According to a report in Times of India, they wore traditional sarees and also grooved to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's popular song Kashmir Main, Tu Kanyakumari.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Naatu Naatu celebrates the essence of Indian culture and portrays the unity and diversity of the country. The song is composed by MM Keeravani. It is from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR which released in March 2022.

RRR won the Oscar under the Best Original Song category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. The song was even performed LIVE at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year.

Ahead of the award announcement, the original singers Rahul Sipligunk and Kaala Bhairava had performed Naatu Naatu on stage in front of the biggest names of global cinema.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)