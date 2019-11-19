Watch: Old video of birthday girl Tara Sutaria singing opera is unmissable

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria turns 24 today. The diva, who rose to fame in B-town with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, has not been much of a fresh face to the camera. Very few know that Tara started off by participating in a television reality show.
A show called Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, used to air on Sony TV. The podium was open to all who could entertain for a minute and ultimately win the prize. It was judged by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and music composer Anu Malik.
Tara went on to perform opera mixed with Hindi songs, and impressed the judges with her amazing voice. Here's an old video showing a young Tara as a ballet dancer, singing Pal Pal Har Pal from Lagey Raho Munna Bhai.
On work front, Tara was recently seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.
