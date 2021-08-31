Watch: Nusrat Jahan discharged from hospital after birth of son, Yash Dasgupta spotted carrying baby in arms

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who gave birth to a baby boy on August 26, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

In a video that surfaced online recently, Nusrat can be seen leaving the hospital with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta. He can be seen carrying Nusrat's newborn son in his arms.

Nusrat also folded her hands and acknowledged the media before getting inside.

The actress gave birth to the baby at Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata.

Soon after the baby was born, Yash had issued a statement that read, "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Nusrat’s husband Nikhil Jain had said that he wishes the newborn a bright future. "There can be differences in opinion between Nusrat and me but good wishes to the new born will also be there and I wish Nusrat all the best for entering into a new role of motherhood," said Nikhil.

For those unversed, in June, Nusrat had claimed her marriage with husband Nikhil Jain to be 'invalid' and that her separation happened long back but she didn’t make it public.

Advertisement

Notably, two years back in June 2019, Nusrat made a destination marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.

In a statement Nusrat had said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it required validation under the Special Marriage Act in India which didn't happen. As per court of Law, it’s not marriage but a relationship or live-in relationship."

Notably, post marriage, Nusrat had changed her name to Ruhi Jain and after she entered Parliament sporting vermillion and mangalsutra, Muslim clerics had issued a fatwa against Nusrat and claimed that a Muslim can marry only a Muslim.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:27 AM IST