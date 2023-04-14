Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's rom-com 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' teaser promises laughter-riot, film to release on May 12

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his intense roles, is all set to tickle our funny bones in his upcoming rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra! The film features a unique pairing of Nawaz and Neha Sharma, who play an oddball couple determined not to fall in love.

The film, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, promises to be an original and refreshing subject.

Teaser out, Film to release next month

The teaser, which dropped recently, has left fans eagerly waiting for the film's release on May 12. Shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi, and Mumbai, the film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahakshay Chakraborty.

The story revolves around Nawaz's character Jogi Pratap, whose comic timing is spot-on, and Neha's innate goofiness that adds to the film's fun quotient.

What does the team say?

Kushan Nandy, the film's director, seems excited about the project, calling it a special film. He said, “It was a pleasure to make this movie and it came out as a journey filled with fun as you will see witty Nawaz aka Jogi Pratap leading on the driver’s seat.”

Neha Sharma, who plays the female lead, is equally upbeat about the project. She stated,

“Filming this movie was an enjoyable experience and we all felt sad when finally the time to wrap up arrived also coz I had a lot of fun during this time. Now, I can’t keep calm and want you guys to watch it soon and enjoy it. Just hop on board and you won’t regret it as it is a clean drama that you can sit and enjoy with your family.

Apart from the teaser video, actor the poster of this upcoming release was also revealed. Have a look at it here:

With its tagline Pyaar Nahin...Jugad, Jogira Sara Ra Ra! promises to be a fun-filled rom-com that will keep audiences entertained from start to finish. Fans can't wait to see the chemistry between Nawaz and Neha and watch them create magic on the big screen.