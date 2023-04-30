Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap dono’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's must be facing numerous ups and downs in his personal life, but the talented actor continues to deliver stunning performances on screen.

Recently, he has featured in multiple music videos, and his moves and expressions have won many hearts. One of the videos stars the gorgeous Neha Sharma, while the other features Nikki Tamboli. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his mettle as an actor in both of them.

Read Also Kolkata: Complaint filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for hurting Bengali sentiments in soft drink ad

Nawazuddin in a video with Neha Sharma

Despite personal challenges, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remains focused on his work. In his recent music video with Neha Sharma, the actor looks dapper in denim, a brown tee, and a jacket, while Neha Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga.

However, some netizens have taken their on-screen chemistry a step further, shipping them as a real-life couple.

One user said, "New Bhabhi." Another wrote, "Shadi krlo ap dono ache lgte Ho sat me❤️" Several other fan dropped comments of appreciation for the duo.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Upcoming projects

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has three movies lined up, including a Telugu film.

The actor has also been a part of critically acclaimed shows like Sacred Games and McMafia. While his personal troubles have undoubtedly affected him, the actor remains resolute in his dedication to his craft.

His troubled personal life

The actor's personal life has been in turmoil due to a turbulent divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Allegations have been flying from both sides, with Aaliya Siddiqui accusing Nawazuddin of throwing their kids, Shora and Yanni, out of their Versova home.

Nawazuddin, however, vehemently denies these allegations. The court has urged the couple to settle their differences amicably for the sake of their children.

Despite the ugly nature of the divorce and custody battle, we hope that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife can find a way to amicably settle their differences for the sake of their children. As for Nawazuddin and Neha, we're sure they'll take the shipping in their stride and continue to focus on their careers. It’s after all said that success is the best revenge you can ever get.