 Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap dono’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap dono’

Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap dono’

The actor looks dapper in denim, a brown tee, and a jacket, while Neha Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's must be facing numerous ups and downs in his personal life, but the talented actor continues to deliver stunning performances on screen.

Recently, he has featured in multiple music videos, and his moves and expressions have won many hearts. One of the videos stars the gorgeous Neha Sharma, while the other features Nikki Tamboli. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his mettle as an actor in both of them.

Read Also
Kolkata: Complaint filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for hurting Bengali sentiments in soft drink ad
article-image

Nawazuddin in a video with Neha Sharma

Despite personal challenges, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remains focused on his work. In his recent music video with Neha Sharma, the actor looks dapper in denim, a brown tee, and a jacket, while Neha Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga.

However, some netizens have taken their on-screen chemistry a step further, shipping them as a real-life couple.

One user said, "New Bhabhi." Another wrote, "Shadi krlo ap dono ache lgte Ho sat me❤️" Several other fan dropped comments of appreciation for the duo.

Read Also
Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's rom-com 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' teaser promises laughter-riot, film to...
article-image

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Upcoming projects

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has three movies lined up, including a Telugu film.

The actor has also been a part of critically acclaimed shows like Sacred Games and McMafia. While his personal troubles have undoubtedly affected him, the actor remains resolute in his dedication to his craft.

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on difficulties in finding a flat on rent in Mumbai: 'They refuse...
article-image

His troubled personal life

The actor's personal life has been in turmoil due to a turbulent divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Allegations have been flying from both sides, with Aaliya Siddiqui accusing Nawazuddin of throwing their kids, Shora and Yanni, out of their Versova home.

Nawazuddin, however, vehemently denies these allegations. The court has urged the couple to settle their differences amicably for the sake of their children.

Despite the ugly nature of the divorce and custody battle, we hope that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife can find a way to amicably settle their differences for the sake of their children. As for Nawazuddin and Neha, we're sure they'll take the shipping in their stride and continue to focus on their careers. It’s after all said that success is the best revenge you can ever get.

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui defamation case: Mumbai HC asks actor, brother to stop social media fight
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prabh Deep, YASHRAJ, Ramil Ganjoo: 5 New Indie Singles to add to your playlist

Prabh Deep, YASHRAJ, Ramil Ganjoo: 5 New Indie Singles to add to your playlist

Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap...

Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s video grabs attention, netizens say ‘Shaadi karlo aap...

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: Top Highlights

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: Top Highlights

Telugu film Rainbow's first schedule wrapped up

Telugu film Rainbow's first schedule wrapped up

Anushka Sharma Birthday: 8 career-defining roles of Chakda Xpress actress

Anushka Sharma Birthday: 8 career-defining roles of Chakda Xpress actress