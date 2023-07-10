 WATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation As French Emperor In This Upcoming Historical Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation As French Emperor In This Upcoming Historical Drama

WATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation As French Emperor In This Upcoming Historical Drama

The trailer also highlights the tumultuous relationship between Napoleon and Josephine, offering a glimpse into their first meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
WATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation | YouTube

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated historical epic, "Napoleon," first trailer is OUT, giving viewers a glimpse into the transformative performance of Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor.

The film follows the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte and his complex romance with Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby.

Read Also
Napoleon Bonaparte Death Anniversary: Last words & quotes by the leader who rose to prominence...
article-image

WHAT'S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

The recently unveiled trailer, available on Sony Pictures and Apple TV+'s YouTube channels, transports viewers to France in the year 1793. It sets the stage for the historical journey of Napoleon, showcasing his initial access to power and his subsequent ascent to become the ruler of the kingdom.

The trailer also highlights the tumultuous relationship between Napoleon and Josephine, offering a glimpse into their first meeting.

As the trailer progresses, viewers witness the transformation of Napoleon from a figure destined for greatness to a ruler increasingly consumed by tyranny.

"Napoleon" promises an exploration of the complex dynamics between power and ambition, as Napoleon utters the powerful words, "I am destined for greatness. But those with power can only see me as a sword."

The trailer concludes with a gripping scene, in which Napoleon commands the shooting of an army of soldiers who unwittingly find themselves walking on frost.

This impactful moment leaves audiences eager to experience the full cinematic spectacle that Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix have created together.

Read Also
The 'Little Corporal': Revisiting Napoleon Bonaparte's legacy, 201 years to the day he died
article-image

FANS EXCITED FOR THE ITS ARRIVAL

Netizens’ response to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising Joaquin Phoenix's ability to embody diverse roles.

Many fans expressed their excitement, recognizing Phoenix's previous acclaimed performances in films like "Gladiator" and "Joker."

Social media buzzed with comments hailing Phoenix as the perfect choice for the multi-layered historical figure of Napoleon.

Read Also
Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's next
article-image

ABOUT NAPOLEON

"Napoleon" is set to captivate audiences with its grandeur and compelling narrative when it releases in the future.

With Scott's visionary direction and Phoenix's immersive performance, this historical drama promises to transport viewers to a pivotal era in history and shed lib ght on the complexities of one of the world's most iconic leaders

Read Also
Napoleon Bonaparte love letters to Josephine fetch USD 5.7 lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mrunal Thakur Turns On Her Radiant Barbie Charm From Lust Stories 2 Premiere Night: SEE PHOTOS

Mrunal Thakur Turns On Her Radiant Barbie Charm From Lust Stories 2 Premiere Night: SEE PHOTOS

LGM Trailer: New Producers MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Get Thunderous Welcome In Chennai

LGM Trailer: New Producers MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Get Thunderous Welcome In Chennai

Prashanth Neel's Blockbuster Franchise KGF To Be Premiered In Japan

Prashanth Neel's Blockbuster Franchise KGF To Be Premiered In Japan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 10 LIVE Updates: Rift Between Jiya Shankar & Avinash Sachdev, Lunch Date...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 10 LIVE Updates: Rift Between Jiya Shankar & Avinash Sachdev, Lunch Date...

WATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation As French Emperor In This...

WATCH Napoleon Trailer To Witness Joaquin Phoenix's Epic Transformation As French Emperor In This...