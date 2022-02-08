Watch 'Mud Mud Ke' Teaser: Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle in upcoming music video

The teaser of 'Mud Mud Ke', starring '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez was officially released on Tuesday.

The teaser of the music video sees the handsome hunk going on the run with the actress. Both Michele and Jacqueline have set the internet on fire with their electrifying chemistry in the teaser.

The peppy song, which marks Morrone's Indian debut, is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

While Tony has lent music to 'Mud Mud Ke', Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

The song will release on February 12, just in time for Valentine's week.

Check out the teaser here:

Earlier, Jacqueline had said, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Michele Morrone had said, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:40 PM IST