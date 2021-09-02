Watch: 'Money Heist' Season 5 teaser makes it to Times Square, netizens say 'La Casa de Papel is taking over the world'

Netflix's most popular Spanish-language series 'Money Heist Season 5' is almost here.

It is one of the most successful local shows to go global. Titled 'La Casa De Papel' (The House of Paper) in Spanish, the series traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by The Professor (Alvaro Morte) -- one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

The fifth and final season of the popular series will be divided into two parts of five episodes each. While the first five will stream on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3.

Volume 1 will be available at 12:30 pm IST on September 3 and Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the arrival of the first part of the finale, a teaser of the show got featured on the billboard of New York's Times Square.

"La Resistencia is taking over the world... and Times Square. #MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5," the official Twitter handle of the show shared.

Take a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the popular series also stars Ursula Cobero as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, and Jose Manuel Poga as Gandia.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:38 PM IST