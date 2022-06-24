e-Paper Get App

Watch 'Modern Love Hyderabad' Teaser: Prime Video's 6-part Telugu series explores heart-warming stories of love

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will premiere globally on July 8

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

The teaser of Prime Video's much-awaited first Telugu Amazon Original 'Modern Love Hyderabad' was shared by the makers on Friday.

The show has set a high bar of anticipation among audiences.

Created by and featuring some of India's best artists, 'Modern Love Hyderabad' includes six heart-warming stories that paint various shades and emotions of love through the eyes of Hyderabad - 'City Of Pearls'.

Check out the teaser here:

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of international Original anthology helmed by John Carney, 'Modern Love'.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will premiere globally on July 8.

article-image

