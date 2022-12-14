e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Miles Morales returns for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; trailer out now

Watch: Miles Morales returns for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; trailer out now

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Spider-Verse is back!

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

Watch the English trailer here:

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Read Also
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez accepts Generation Award, 'Spiderman' bags top honours
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Inside Pics: Kapil Sharma hosts farm-themed birthday party for daughter Anayra

Inside Pics: Kapil Sharma hosts farm-themed birthday party for daughter Anayra

Pathaan: Here's how much Salman Khan charged for his cameo in SRK and Deepika Padukone's film

Pathaan: Here's how much Salman Khan charged for his cameo in SRK and Deepika Padukone's film

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's romcom titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - first look out

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's romcom titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - first look out

India-China clash video: Adnan Sami lauds Indian soldiers' courage, says 'doesn't matter if it's old...

India-China clash video: Adnan Sami lauds Indian soldiers' courage, says 'doesn't matter if it's old...

Sonali Bendre: 'Will always help and support cancer survivors'

Sonali Bendre: 'Will always help and support cancer survivors'