Watch: Maniesh Paul unveils teaser of his upcoming project, says 'revealing something big very soon'

Ticking all boxes of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has not only ventured into diverse mediums but also aced them. Gearing up for yet another dose of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has dropped the teaser of his upcoming project, stirring the excitement of the audience.

Sharing a short video, also featuring 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' fame Chetna Pande, Maniesh announced his upcoming project. With an interesting tune, the video offers a total masala entertainer vibe.

Taking to his Instagram, Maniesh Paul posted the video saying, "Tring tring! Kaun hai! Who's calling? Revealing something really big very soon!!"

Recently, Maniesh Paul impressed the audience with his entertaining performance in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

Applauded for his impeccable comic timing along with his impressive screen presence, Maniesh is touted as the most entertaining, fun element of the film.

Currently, returning to the much popular and loved reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Maniesh is receiving praises and love for his hosting. In addition, he is also making a mark with his podcast on YouTube.

Maniesh also began the shoot for his upcoming web show a while ago.