WATCH: Man Follows Ranbir Kapoor's Car In Mumbai, Forcefully Clicks Actor's Photos - Shocking Video Goes Viral

The menace of fans going dangerously out of their way to get one good glimpse of their favourite celeb has been growing rapidly these days. Of late, several stars have complained about being heckled by their so-called fans and their privacy being breached without consent, and the latest one to fall prey to this menace is none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A shocking video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which a man can be seen following the actor's car and clicking his pictures inside despite being asked not to.

The video has left netizens aghast and has given rise to a debate whether fans have been crossing all boundaries just because they adore a star.

Fan follows Ranbir's car, clicks pictures

In the video which is now going viral, a youth can be seen riding a bike without helmet and following Ranbir's car. He even stuck his phone to the car's window to get a clear picture of the actor inside.

Ranbir's driver then lowered his glass and tried to shoo the man away, but instead of backing off, he went closer to click photos of the actor inside.

As the car moved ahead to avoid him, he too followed, until a couple of people around reprimanded him. He was then seen zooming off while driving his bike with one hand and continuing to click photos with the other.

The incident left netizens in disbelief and some demanded that the man be caught and punished for violating traffic rules as well as breaching an individual's privacy. "Omg, this guy should be arrested for intrusion," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is why bodyguards beat up these guys".

Ranbir's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film 'Animal', in which he is set to star in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 11.

The film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, all portraying significant roles in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Besides, he had recently mentioned at an event that he has been working on a biopic of the legendary Kishore Kumar. However, nothing concrete has been announced on that front yet.