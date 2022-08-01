Watch Maharani Season 2 Trailer: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah's political drama show to stream from August 25

The makers of Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's 'Maharani' Season 2 dropped the trailer of the much-awaited political drama series on Monday.

In season 1, Rani Bharti, played by Huma, was thrust into the tumultuous realm of politics and in the second season, she is set to reign and bring fair and transparent administration to the citizens of her state. But will she succeed?

The show is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

Check out the trailer here:

'Maharani 2' also features Sohum Shah (Bheema Bharti), Amit Sial (Naveen Kumar), Vineet Kumar (Gauri Shankar Pandey), Inaamulhaq (Parvez Alam), Kani Kasturi (Kaveri Sridharan), Anuja Sathe (Kriti Singh), Pramod Pathak (Mishra), and Neha Chouhan (Kalpana Kaul).

The second season of the show is all set to stream from August 25, 2022.