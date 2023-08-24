Watch: Kiara Advani Fails To Remember South Indian States: ‘Where Is Malayalam From?’ |

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will complete a decade in the film industry next year, had to initially prove her mettle in showbiz until she made headlines for her masturbation scene in Lust Stories. She had however made a name by associating with films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, and Bharat Ane Nenu. In 2019, she bagged the lead role opposite Ram Charan in the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. A video of Kiara from her promotional spree down south has gone viral.

A clip shared on Reddit shows Kiara and Ram being interviewed by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. He asks Kiara to name four South Indian states and their languages. Kiara says “Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka.” When she struggles, Rana hints by asking where is Tamil from, to which she answers Tamil Nadu, but when he asks where is Malayalam from, she takes a pause, after which he tells her Kerala. Kiara concludes by stating she was about to say it.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Ram will reunite once again for Game Changer. Helmed by Shankar, the film was earlier named RC15. Billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release this year. Game Changer will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)