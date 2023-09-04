WATCH: Kiara Advani Almost Falls On Kareena Kapoor At An Event In Mumbai |

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan recently launched a beauty retail platform in Mumbai. During the event, Kiara was welcomed by host and actor Arjun Kapoor, while Kareena was already seated at the dais. However, she missed falling as her outfit got stuck in high heels and would’ve landed her on Kareena’s lap. Arjun came to her rescue and caught her hand.

Kiara was last seen in the musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film revolves around Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. The former is seen pursuing the latter for marriage as he tries to impress her. However, once they do tie the knot they encounter several roadblocks in consummating and eventually, the film reveals the bigger truth. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan. Kiara and Ram will reunite once again after their 2019 Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Billed as an action drama with current-day politics, 'Game Changer' features an ensemble cast. It also SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release this year. Game Changer will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

