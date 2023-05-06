 WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan's bodyguard stops fan who wants to shake hands with her
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image

It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan got scared of a fan who tried shaking hands with her. The actress was spotted in the city with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as they both spent their weekend night together.

A video of an actress is going viral where she is seen moving ahead while she couldn’t help but grab attention from a fan.

article-image

What’s in the video?

In the viral video, you will see Saif and Kareena walking out of their car while one of her fans interrupts and expresses her desire to shake hands with the actress. However, her bodyguard stops the female fans, and she is unable to reach Kareena despite trying multiple times.

Kareena, while moving forward, looked back at the fan, and the actress really seemed scared.

As soon as the video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, several users expressed their opinion. While some lashed out at the actress for being arrogant, many of her fans explained the situation and supported her.

A user wrote, "Aise nahi karna chaiye celebrity k mtlb yeh nahi h ki ap garib logo ko is trha treat karogee."

Another user defended the actress and said, "She waved back, she smiled back, she didn't ignore; stop guilting her."

A third user commented, "Kreena ko ab sapno mei bhi wo dikhegi."

Have a look at some more comments supporting the actress:

article-image

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, is all geared up to make a stunning comeback on the silver screen..

She has some interesting upcoming projects like Hansal Mehta's untitled film where she plays a detective investigating a murder, Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

article-image
