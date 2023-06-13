WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Undergoes Rigorous Training For Her Next 'Action Packed Comedy': 'Time To Move On...'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been working on her next project, titled 'Emergency', for the past couple of years. She underwent a drastic physical transformation to look like former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, on whose story 'Emergency' is based. And now that she has wrapped the film, she is ready to move on to her next project.

Kangana shared that her next project is set to be an action-packed comedy and promised an official announcement soon.

With 'Emergency', Kangana will also mark her debut as a full-time director and she is also producing the film, along with acting in it.

Kangana hits the gym

On Tuesday morning, Kangana shared a video of herself on social media, undergoing rigorous training for her next film, and it is all the motivation you will need this week.

In the video, the actress can be seen engaging in some heavy cardio exercises, along with weight-lifting and resistance training.

"For past two years every cell in my body was Mrs Gandhi, now is the time to move on to the next role, happy to get back to my fitness routine for next action packed comedy 🙂(Announcement coming soon)," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana's 'Emergency' was earlier set to release on August 11, however, two more films -- 'Gadar 2' and 'Animal' -- were later slotted for the same date, thus leading the actress to push the release of her film. She lashed out at the makers of the other films and accused them of deliberately not letting her have a solo release, and said that she will announce the new release date of 'Emergency' only a few days before its release.

Kangana also has the biopic of 'Noti Binodini' in her kitty.

Besides, her next production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is set to release online on June 23.