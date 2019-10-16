Watch: How Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey nails the #BalaChallenge in a traditionally decked up attire

Multi starrer movie Housefull 4 is all up to entertain the audience and to crash box office with its record. Few days ago Akshay Kumar challenges everyone with a #BalaChallenge at his Hyderabad tour where he was promoting a film.

In the song, wee see Akshay in a bald avatar and will be seen playing the character of Bala who is from 1419. Lot of B-town celebs have taken this challenge and ace it like a boss with a twist and more in a funny way. Not only Bollywood but also other industries are taking up this challenge.

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey also joined the clan of this Bala challenge, she was all decked up in a red saree and heavy ornaments and yet she pulls off the song steps perfectly.

Sharing a video on social media, Aamrapali wrote, "balachallenge as a warrior princess � it took too much effort to dance with these ornaments though."