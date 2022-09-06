e-Paper Get App
Watch 'Good Bad Girl' Trailer: Samriddhi Dewan teaches how to lie your way out of troubles

The show has been directed by Abhishek Sengupta and created by Vikas Bahl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

The trailer of upcoming web series 'Good Bad Girl' was released today.

The show stars Samriddhi Dewan as the lead, who makes sure to dodge all the curveballs life throws at her by not telling the truth.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, Samriddhi can be seen playing a lawyer named Maya Ahuja, who knows how to find her way out of any problem -- be it a case in the court, a traffic violation or while being fired from her own workplace -- by lying about it.

However, it is to be seen as to where all the lies will lead Maya eventually.

Besides Samriddhi, 'Good Bad Girl' also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gul Panag, Aradhya Aanjna, Sheeba Chadha, Namrata Seth, Rajendra Sethi, Soham Majumdar, and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.

'Good Bad Girl' is all set to stream soon on SonyLIV.

