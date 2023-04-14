Watch: Gauahar Khan worries for injured stray dog, netizens call it ‘unnecessary drama’

Gauahar Khan | Instagram

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan is in the most beautiful phase of her life as she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Zaid Darbar. While the actress is taking care of her health, her concern for a stray dog will surely melt your heart.

The Shiksha Mandal actress was recently papped around the premises of her residence in a white T-shirt and red pants. While she was standing at the gate of her apartment, she noticed an injured black stray dog and seemed worried for him.

What’s in the video?

In the video uploaded by Viral Bhayani, you will watch Gauahar looking at the dog and asking ‘Iske pair ko kya hogaya hai?’ Someone around there tells that he is injured.

To this, Gauahar says, "Kaun mara isko? What happened to your foot. Ae baby what happened to your foot?"

While her act gained praise from her fans, some users made fun of her as she seems to be talking to the doggy there.

Netizens not impressed

As soon as the video was shared, social media users bombarded the comment section with mixed responses. Many found her act weird and hilarious.

One user wrote, "Wo baat nahi karta." Another commented, "Dog be like: Aaj itna pyar kaise aur kya bol rhi hai didi."

A third user said, "As if the dog would answer😂 if you wanna help just help, why all the unnecessary drama lol."

Netizens even felt that the actress does all these dramas to seek attention and even plays sympathy cards. However, her fans supported her and praised the actress for her kind gestures.

The actress was last seen in the web series ‘Shiksha Mandal’ and a couple of music videos. She is currently prepping to welcome her first baby along with her husband, Zaid Darbar.