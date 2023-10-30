WATCH: Gauahar Khan Almost Falls After Tripping In High Heels & Saree, Video Goes Viral

Actress Gauahar Khan escaped a major mishap on Monday after she was seen tripping near the sets of a shoot while she posed for the paparazzi in a saree and high heels. The actress was seen shooting in Mumbai for an announced project and it was after a long time that she was spotted in the city.

Gauahar welcomed her first child with husband Zaid Darbar in May this year and since then, she has been keeping busy with mommy duties.

But the actress is now all set to resume work and she will be seen hosting the 11th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

On Monday, Gauahar was seen arriving on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and the paps were delighted to interact with her after a long time. She even gracefully posed for the shutterbugs, and while she turned to leave, she decided to wave them goodbye.

It was then that her ankle got twisted due to her stilettos and she lost her balance and almost fell. However, she quickly regained composure and made her way inside her vanity van.

The paps were seen asking the actress to be careful and she even thanked them for their concern.

Meanwhile, Gauahar got married to Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. On May 10, 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Zehaan.

"Our ZEHAAN ♥️ Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love," they had captioned the post.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)