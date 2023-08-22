WATCH: Farah Khan Asks 'Lokhandwala Chaloge?' To Taxi Driver In London, Leaves Internet In Splits

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is currently touring around London and is having the time of her life goofing around in the city. She has been keeping her Insta-fam updated with hilarious posts on her social media handles, and fans cannot get enough of her humour.

Farah recently took it a notch higher after she was seen asking a local taxi driver in London for directions to Lokhandwala, which is a posh locality in Mumbai.

And what was even funnier was that the taxi driver did not seem confused, and instead, he had an equally funny reply for Farah.

In the video, Farah can be heard telling her followers that one of the best things about London is the British taxi service. She then went up to a taxi and asked in Hindi, "Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala chaloge?"

To that, the taxi driver responded with a poker face, "It's just that way". Farah, who was visibly surprised over the response, said, "Lokhandwala? That way? Okay."

The entire ordeal has left netizens in splits and they are lauding Farah for her sense of humour and wit. "One of the best things about London is @farahkhankunder being there!," a user commented.

"Pls make more videos. I can't stop laughing when I watch these," another wrote.

Meanwhile, Farah has been credited with the choreography of the song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan'.

She has worked with SRK several times in the past and has even directed his films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Happy New Year'.