Watch: Elli AvrRam shares teaser of her short film 'Perspective', announces release date

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Elli AvrRam is a Bollywood actress who is much spoken about due to her pipeline of interesting projects. The actress has just treated her fans with the teaser of her upcoming short film, 'Perspective' and it’s surely worth a watch.

In the teaser, Elli is seen portraying a beautiful young woman with a million dollar smile and dimples to die for. Cut to, a change in the scenario where she portrays a badass woman who is skilled in the field of swordsmanship.

This teaser fits the word and she has teased us all into wanting to know more.

The Bollywood actress has also announced that this short film will be released as a treat for all her fans on her birthday, 29th July.

