Watch Ding Dang Song: Four More Shots Please 3 presents a trendy, foot-tapping number

'Ding Dang' is sung by Dev Nagi, Rashmeet Kaur and IKKA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
A still from Four More Shots Please! |
The fun, foot-tapping song, 'Ding Dang', from the much-loved series 'Four More Shots Please!' is finally out now.

Setting up the festive mood, the music video features the flawsome girls of the series, dancing their heart out as they celebrate Holi with their fam and friends.

A fun dancing number, 'Ding Dang' is sung by Dev Nagi, Rashmeet Kaur and IKKA. Composed by Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary, the lyrics are penned by IP Singh, Sandy Taneja and IKKA.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the show has been receiving positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles, 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3 also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar along with some new faces including Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh.

The show streams exclusively on Prime Video.

