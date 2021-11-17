Watch 'Dil Bekaraar' teaser: 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actress Sahher Bambba recreates 80s romance in this family drama

The teaser of Sahher Bambba 'Dil Bekaraar' was officially released by Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

In the promo, Sahher, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and was last seen in 'The Empire', is recreating 80s romance.

Sahher shared, "My character Debjani Thakur might be a character from the 80s, but she’s way ahead of her times. She’s raised in a progressive family where she’s taught to speak her mind. She draws inspiration from events in her life and is undeterred to take charge. Simply to witness the 80s as a forward-thinking woman of her own will was an enriching experience and I am sure the audiences will relate to battles she chooses to fight."

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Sahher wrote, "Meet Debjani Thakur. When she's not reading the news, she's busy making headlines with her love story."

Family drama 'Dil Bekarar' is based on bestseller novel 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' written by the popular author Anuja Chauhan.

It also stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal, 'Dil Bekaraar' is the sweet and sour story of Delhi’s Thakur family set in 1980s Delhi.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:07 PM IST