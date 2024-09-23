WATCH: Deepika Padukone Shares FIRST Post On Instagram After Returning Home With Newborn Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, on September 8, and since then, the new parents have been in incognito mode, busy with their new responsibilities. And amidst this, the new mommy finally found some time out and shared her first post on social media, ever since she took her daughter home.

Deepika, who had been MIA on Instagram ever since she was discharged from the hospital with her newborn baby, surprised her fans on Monday morning as she shared a relatable video on her handle. She shared a hilarious video in which a woman demonstrated how it would be if adults ate like newborns.

It was in February this year that Deepika and Ranveer announced they were all set to welcome their first child. On September 8, the couple was blessed with a baby girl at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, and netizens showered them with love and blessings.

"Laxmi aayi hai!" fans and friends exclaimed as they announced the birth of their little one. Shah Rukh Khan and the Ambanis were also spotted visiting the new parents and their baby at the hospital.

On September 15, Deepika was finally discharged and photos of the new parents with their little one in their arms went viral on the internet. Deepika and Ranveer have requested the paparazzi to not click their child until they allow them too, and they have also decided to not hire a nanny for the baby.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the first female of the 'cop universe'. The film has already wrapped up the shoot and the actress will now reportedly be on a maternity break until March 2025.



Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled next, has wrapped up chunks of his part in the film, and will stay by his wife and newborn daughter for the next few days.