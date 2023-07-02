(WATCH) Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Join Hands With Ram Charan For New Project: Details Inside

Two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to star in a new project very soon. And if that wasn't all, then it gets even bigger and better as south superstar Ram Charan and actress Trisha Krishnan has joined them for the 'secret' project too.

On Sunday, Ranveer took netizens by surprise and sent them into a frenzy after he dropped a video starring all four of the actors.

However, he has not revealed much about the project and fans cannot help but guess what the mega project could be.

Ranveer-Deepika collaborate with Ram Charan-Trisha

In the promo shared by Ranveer on his Instagram handle, Deepika can be seen lodging a complaint with the cops that her husband has gone missing.

It is followed by Ranveer seemingly playing an agent and spotting his "target", and Ram Charan running amok while being chased by a group of people. Fans also spotted a blink-and-miss appearance of Trisha in the promo.

"Some secrets should remain secrets. Some questions are best left unanswered. Some mysteries are better left unsolved. Coming soon...", the promo read, further intriguing the fans about what it could be.

Ranveer also captioned it, "Unveil the secret! #showmethesecret"

Within no time, it went viral on the internet, and while some fans couldn't keep their calm claiming that it is the announcement of a new film or show, others were of the opinion that it could be an advertisement.

Ranveer, Deepika, Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani', which stars him opposite Alia Bhatt. The quintessential Karan Johar romance also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to release on July 29.

Deepika, on the other hand, is juggling between 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Project K' with Prabhas. Both the films are scheduled to release in 2024.

Ram Charan, who is still basking in the success of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', will be next seen in the pan-India film, 'Game Changer', with Kiara Advani.

Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 and 2'.