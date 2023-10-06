WATCH: Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Jawan Ki Jaan' At Mumbai Airport | Photo Via Instagram

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She played the role of Aishwarya Rathore, Vikram Rathore's wife. The actress indeed won the hearts of the audience. She recently jetted off to Italy to shoot two songs for her upcoming film, Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Earlier today, Deepika returned to the bay from Italy and was spotted by the paparazzi, and as always, she nailed her airport fashion games. The Bajirao Mastani actress donned an oversized shirt and added a coat. She paired it with baggy denim jeans and had sunglasses on.

As the actress made her way to the car, paparazzi were quick enough to call her 'Jawan Ki Jaan.' Reacting to this, Deepika flaunted her happy smile and could not stop blushing.

Check out Deepika Padukone's video:

Talking about Jawan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Priyamani, among others. Globally, Jawan has grossed Rs 1103 crore at the box office and is directed by Atlee.

On the work front, Deepika's Fighter is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Singham Again with Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The actress will also feature in Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

