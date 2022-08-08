e-Paper Get App

Watch: Chris Brown shares video of Indian family grooving to his track 'C.A.B.' at Sangeet ceremony

In the clip, a group of boys and girls dressed in kurtas paired with pyjamas holding torch lights are seen grooving to his track

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown couldn't control his excitement after seeing an Indian family dancing to his track 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' in what appears to be a Sangeet ceremony.

Brown took to his Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, a group of boys and girls dressed in kurtas paired with pyjamas holding torch lights are seen grooving to his track.

"I'm in amazement every time I see the world rocking with me #breezyseason," he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 144K likes on the photo-sharing website.

'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' was released almost a month ago.

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 18 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Soul Train Music Awards.

Brown has also pursued an acting career. In 2007, he made his on-screen feature film debut in 'Stomp the Yard', and appeared as a guest on the television series 'The O.C.'

Read Also
Watch Video: Justin Bieber reacts to Indian man playing dhol at jagran
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentWatch: Chris Brown shares video of Indian family grooving to his track 'C.A.B.' at Sangeet ceremony

RECENT STORIES

'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022...

'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022...

51, including 27 civilians killed in air strikes between Israel, Gaza-based militants

51, including 27 civilians killed in air strikes between Israel, Gaza-based militants

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu bags badminton singles gold, beats Michelle Li of Canada in final...

Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu bags badminton singles gold, beats Michelle Li of Canada in final...

Manchester United agree fee for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after opening defeat in EPL

Manchester United agree fee for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after opening defeat in EPL