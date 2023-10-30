WATCH: Charlie Puth Honours Matthew Perry At Melbourne Concert, Sings Friends Theme Song |

Saddened by the sudden demise of actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in 'Friends' sitcom, American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth paid an emotional tribute to Perry during his Melbourne concert.

Charlie Puth, who is a fan of the sitcom, paid a heart-warming tribute by playing a piano version of the 'Friends' theme song 'I'll be there for you' during his Melbourne concert. Social media is flooded with videos from his concert on Sunday.

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users shared a video.

Before singing, he said, "I want to dedicate another song, and if it makes you think of a person, that's who it's dedicated to. Does this mean anything to you?"

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported.

A day after actor Matthew Perry breathed his last at the age of 54, his family released a statement mourning the 'Friends' star.

Speaking exclusively with People, Perry's family members expressed grief over his untimely demise. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the family said.

Perry was found dead at a Los Angeles home in a jacuzzi. No foul play was suspected in connection with the death.

He was raised by his father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison.

Perry, who has five siblings from his parents' later marriages, grew up in Ottawa, Canada, with his mother before moving to California to live with his father as a teenager. He followed in his dad's acting footsteps, and the two shared the screen on many occasions, including when the elder Perry appeared on Matthew's hit show Friends in 1998.

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with 'Friends', Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role as Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

