Watch: Burak Deniz does Shah Rukh Khan's iconic hand gesture, netizens call him 'sweetheart'

Turkish sensation, Burak Deniz, recently attended ICCI Frames’ 23rd Edition, where he expressed his admiration for Bollywood icons Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Raj Kumar Hirani.

His visit to India marked a significant step towards exploring the cultural exchange between India and Turkey.

Burak performs SRK's iconic pose

While his admiration for these Bollywood icons was apparent, Burak Deniz left the audience speechless when he recreated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose at the event.

The actor's unexpected and playful gesture grabbed the attention of the media, sparking a frenzy of excitement among fans.

As soon as the video of him was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, several users praised the actor calling him 'cute' and 'sweetheart'.

He was earlier spotted listening THIS song

In addition to his lovely antics, Burak was also spotted grooving to the song "Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori" by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Raveena Tandon recently.

The video of him enjoying the song went viral on social media, with fans praising the actor for his taste in music and calling him a "cutie."

Burak has been a popular figure in the Turkish entertainment industry, thanks to his outstanding performances in television shows and movies.

His visit to India has only solidified his status as an international celebrity and has fans eagerly anticipating his Bollywood debut.

Speaking about his admiration for Bollywood, Burak expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with the likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Raj Kumar Hirani. The actor's eagerness to work with these icons has sparked speculation about potential collaborations in the future.

As the cultural exchange between India and Turkey continues to grow, Burak Deniz's visit has highlighted the immense potential for collaboration and mutual appreciation between the two countries.

We look forward to seeing more of this Turkish heartthrob in Bollywood and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.