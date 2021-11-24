Watch 'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar bring forth a magical love story

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's much-awaited film, 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday (November 24).

The trailer of the comedy film introduces the three characters. Sara plays the role of Rinku, a North Indian girl, who is forced to get married to Dhanush's character. However, she appears to yearn for Akshay Kumar’s character, an artist.

The over three-minute-long trailer also gives a glimpse of Rinku's life. She tells Tamil-speaking Dhanush that she is against the wedding and is already in love with someone else. The couple mutually decides to part ways after a few days, but things take a turn and Sara falls for Dhanush's character as well after spending some time with him.

It will be interesting to see who she wants to be with.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Sara wrote ,"Atrangi Re trailer out now. Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks."

Take a look at the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Rai announced on Tuesday that 'Atrangi Re' is headed for a direct release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. It will stream from December 24, 2021.

The romantic-musical drama is written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma.

As per media reports, 'Atrangi Re' was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to COVID-19.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:23 PM IST