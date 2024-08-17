 Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs

Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs

In the clip, we can also see Vijay Verma, who is striking the pose for the lens with them, looking at them he busted out laughing

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Anubhav Sinha and Dia Mirza |

Director Anubhav Sinha is all set for the latest series IC 184: The Kandahar Hijack. During an event promotion, he grabbed all the attention with his respectful gesture towards actress Dia Mirza. A video surfaced on the internet, in which Anubhav was seen asking Dia for permission before placing his hand on her shoulder. In the clip, we can also see Vijay Verma, who is striking the pose for the lens with them, looking at them he busted out laughing.

The video was shared on my paparazzi page, and captioned," Director Anubhav Sinha seeks permission before putting a hand on Dia Mirza’s shoulder, wait for Vijay Verma’s reaction."

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures

As soon as the moment was captured on camera, it quickly went viral, with many applauding Sinha for his thoughtfulness and respect for personal boundaries. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments about his gesture. One of the users wrote, “He is a good and genuine director Thappad and Anek were a great movie."

Another user commented, “So sweet gesture....every man should do this."

The third user commented, “I think It's not funny it's maturity."

"Genuine chat", the comment reads.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu Reveals Dhak Dhak Co-Producers Abandoned Her After Getting Their Money: 'Dia Mirza...
article-image

Dia Mirza and Anubhav have known each other for many years. The two have worked together on projects like Cash, Dus, Bheed, and Thappad. They smiled and nodded, reflecting the mutual respect between the two.

Talking about their upcoming series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, it is based on real events, and chronicles the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation. The series stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and produced by Matchbox Shots, Benaras Mediaworks. It is slated to stream on Netflix on August 29 on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma...

Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma...

Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Delhi HC Bans Unauthorised Use Of TMKOC Content After Character Images Featured In 'Sexual, Vulgar'...

Delhi HC Bans Unauthorised Use Of TMKOC Content After Character Images Featured In 'Sexual, Vulgar'...

Khushi Kapoor Reveals Getting Lip Fillers & Nose Job, Netizens React

Khushi Kapoor Reveals Getting Lip Fillers & Nose Job, Netizens React

When Farhan Akhtar Took Jibe At Abhishek Bachchan & Other Star Kids' Privilege: 'Unke Liye Struggles...

When Farhan Akhtar Took Jibe At Abhishek Bachchan & Other Star Kids' Privilege: 'Unke Liye Struggles...