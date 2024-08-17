Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs

Anubhav Sinha and Dia Mirza |

Director Anubhav Sinha is all set for the latest series IC 184: The Kandahar Hijack. During an event promotion, he grabbed all the attention with his respectful gesture towards actress Dia Mirza. A video surfaced on the internet, in which Anubhav was seen asking Dia for permission before placing his hand on her shoulder. In the clip, we can also see Vijay Verma, who is striking the pose for the lens with them, looking at them he busted out laughing.

The video was shared on my paparazzi page, and captioned," Director Anubhav Sinha seeks permission before putting a hand on Dia Mirza’s shoulder, wait for Vijay Verma’s reaction."

As soon as the moment was captured on camera, it quickly went viral, with many applauding Sinha for his thoughtfulness and respect for personal boundaries. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments about his gesture. One of the users wrote, “He is a good and genuine director Thappad and Anek were a great movie."

Another user commented, “So sweet gesture....every man should do this."

The third user commented, “I think It's not funny it's maturity."

"Genuine chat", the comment reads.

Dia Mirza and Anubhav have known each other for many years. The two have worked together on projects like Cash, Dus, Bheed, and Thappad. They smiled and nodded, reflecting the mutual respect between the two.

Talking about their upcoming series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, it is based on real events, and chronicles the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation. The series stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and produced by Matchbox Shots, Benaras Mediaworks. It is slated to stream on Netflix on August 29 on Netflix.