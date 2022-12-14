Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with Vicky Jain on first wedding anniversary

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding anniversary | Instagram

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On the special occasion, Ankita shared an unseen adorable video from their wedding ceremony.

In the video, the couple can be seen laughing and blushing at their wedding mandap. While sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” Happy 1st marriage anniversary to my one and only husband @jainvick ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as she shared the video, her industry friends, including Nishant Bhat, Shubhaavi Choksey and others, sent wishes to the couple by commenting on the video.

For those unversed, Ankita tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain a year back. Their wedding was one of the top news in the industry.

The duo had participated in Star Plus's reality show Smart Jodi and won the title.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita will next be seen in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. She has been roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda, who is also the director.

