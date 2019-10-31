Watch: Ananya Panday responds to Kartik Aaryan with Alia Bhatt’s 'dhoptungi' dialogue

Actress Ananya Panday turns 21 today and wishes are pouring in for the actor from all over. Ananya’s friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to shower love on the birthday girl. Ananya Panday had a working birthday and was shooting for a song for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video where Ananya Panday can be seen delivering Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from the film Gully Boy. In the video, Kartik teases her saying, “Problem kya hai? Problem ye hai ki tu ek ladki hai.” Ananya gives him a befitting reply. She says, “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi to dhoptungi usko.”

Sharing the video with her wrong age, Kartik wrote, “Violence vali umar ho gayi ladki ki. Happy 31st @ananyapanday.” Ananya reacted to the post saying, “I’ll kick you.”